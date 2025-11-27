Belarus and UN Oppose Sanctions against Cuba

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7d636228-213e-4cd1-b4ad-a0ff0bbee401/conversions/327bfa15-b536-4dfc-a892-a7c9d9862acc-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7d636228-213e-4cd1-b4ad-a0ff0bbee401/conversions/327bfa15-b536-4dfc-a892-a7c9d9862acc-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7d636228-213e-4cd1-b4ad-a0ff0bbee401/conversions/327bfa15-b536-4dfc-a892-a7c9d9862acc-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7d636228-213e-4cd1-b4ad-a0ff0bbee401/conversions/327bfa15-b536-4dfc-a892-a7c9d9862acc-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus supported the UN resolution opposing sanctions against the Republic of Cuba. The corresponding statement was adopted at the fourth session of the Council of the Republic.

Our country consistently opposes the illegal economic, trade, and financial embargo against Cuba. Illegal sanctions impede the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, violate fundamental human rights, and create the preconditions for global crises.