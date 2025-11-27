3.72 BYN
Belarus and UN Oppose Sanctions against Cuba
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarus supported the UN resolution opposing sanctions against the Republic of Cuba. The corresponding statement was adopted at the fourth session of the Council of the Republic.
Our country consistently opposes the illegal economic, trade, and financial embargo against Cuba. Illegal sanctions impede the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, violate fundamental human rights, and create the preconditions for global crises.
Belarus and Cuba enjoy good and friendly relations. Political, economic, and humanitarian contacts are actively developing, and intensive dialogue is ongoing between the parliaments of the two countries.