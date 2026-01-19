Belarus and UN Sign Joint Activities Plan for 2026

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8dd066a9-a814-4d32-a1fe-6e6229701b49/conversions/96b801a9-da0d-4f61-bf28-33cc26236159-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8dd066a9-a814-4d32-a1fe-6e6229701b49/conversions/96b801a9-da0d-4f61-bf28-33cc26236159-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8dd066a9-a814-4d32-a1fe-6e6229701b49/conversions/96b801a9-da0d-4f61-bf28-33cc26236159-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8dd066a9-a814-4d32-a1fe-6e6229701b49/conversions/96b801a9-da0d-4f61-bf28-33cc26236159-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus' cooperation with the United Nations is not simply friendly, but systemic, consistent, and mutually enriching. This was stated by Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov during the signing ceremony of the plan of joint activities between Belarus and the UN for 2026.

This strategy consists of 24 points. The plan is an expansion of the already signed Framework Program for Sustainable Development between our country and the UN for the next five years.

Rasul Bagirov, the UN Resident Coordinator in Belarus:

"Just recently, at the end of last year, we signed a five-year framework agreement with Belarus. And this year is very important. It's the starting year of this five-year plan. Therefore, we developed a 24-point program with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as with the agencies that will participate in this process. It's a very comprehensive program. It differs from previous programs. The number of various initiatives and events has been doubled."