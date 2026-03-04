Belarus and Uzbekistan announced new joint projects. On March 5, Alexander Turchin will meet with a delegation from Tashkent, continuing the dialogue begun in late February 2026 during the Prime Minister's official visit to Uzbekistan. New projects in agriculture, light industry, and other sectors will strengthen the two countries' cooperative ties.

Guests from Belarus-friendly Uzbekistan, led by Davron Vakhabov, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, arrived at the Government House.

The two countries are steadily moving toward a billion-dollar trade target, a goal set by the two leaders. By the end of 2025, the countries are close to achieving this goal.

For this meeting, the Eastern partners prepared specific developments, which were also discussed on February 24 in Tashkent at the Uzbek-Belarusian business forum. Several new joint projects are planned for the near future: first, the opening of an Uzbekistan Trade House in Minsk in July. Three more projects will be located in Belarusian regions. The partners have already visited several regions recently.

Davron Vakhabov, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan:

"Uzbekistan is planning production in Belarus that will export to third countries. We arrived on assignment, bringing with us entrepreneurs involved in livestock farming and agricultural products who plan to open a trading house. Two days ago, our first trip was to the Vitebsk region. We visited three districts there and saw enormous potential. Uzbekistan has a population of approximately 40 million. I'm confident that this will be profitable and convenient for our entrepreneurs involved in livestock farming. We specifically identified the Vitebsk region as the location for establishing a cooperation agreement as quickly as possible. We also visited the Kambol plant, where we also found common interests."

Today, such cooperation projects are already underway and producing results. In Uzbekistan, there is joint production of Belarusian agricultural machinery, medical supplies, footwear, poultry, and much more.

More than two hundred companies with Belarusian roots are already operating in Uzbekistan. Belarusians also actively export food products: in 2025, this figure will exceed $300 million, with meat products accounting for 70%.

To summarize the current bilateral cooperation between the countries, Uzbekistan is essentially a new Asian dragon, and it's clear why Belarusian businesses are so active.