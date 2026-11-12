Belarus and Vietnam Expand Cooperation in the Field of State Control and Audit

Belarus and Vietnam are expanding cooperation in the field of state control and audit. On November 12, Vasily Gerasimov, Chairman of the State Control Committee of the Republic of Belarus met with Nguyen Huu Nghia, State Auditor General of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. The meeting focused on developing cooperation and exchanging experience and information within the framework of the bilateral partnership.

The focus was on implementing control activities in various sectors and areas, combating economic crimes, and digitalizing control. The guests also learned about the activities of the Financial Monitoring Department, which is responsible for combating money laundering, terrorist financing, and identifying hidden financial schemes.

Following the meeting, the parties signed a memorandum of understanding in relevant areas. Afterward, the guests honored the memory of Soviet soldiers, partisans, and civilians who died in the Great Patriotic War and planted a tree of friendship on the State Control Committee Alley in the capital's Victory Park.