Belarus and Zimbabwe Sign Military Cooperation Agreement

Belarus and Zimbabwe signed a military cooperation agreement. The defense ministers of the two countries held talks in Harare.

During the meeting, Viktor Khrenin noted that the main goal of his visit was to intensify military and military-technical cooperation between the two countries. In today's environment, we must be prepared to respond to any challenges that pose a threat to security. Belarus has much to offer Zimbabwe in terms of military capabilities. Cooperation in military education could form the basis for cooperation.

Viktor Khrenin, Minister of Defense of Belarus:

"We had a constructive dialogue with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Zimbabwe. Importantly, we see mutual interest not only in military training but also in establishing joint production facilities, including small arms, ammunition, and optics. Our partners have expressed great interest in training specialists in aviation, chemical, and biological defense, as well as aviation topographic support. Furthermore, the issue of flight crew training was discussed."