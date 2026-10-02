Belarus Calls for an Inquiry into Force Used Against French Teenagers

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has expressed deep concern over mass arrests of minors in France. Spokesman Ruslan Varankov told journalists, BelTA reported.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus is following events in France with deep concern. Incoming data, including the number of detained protest participants approaching 3,000, a significant share of them minors, point to an extreme degree of tension in society. It is obvious that the actions are caused by systemic problems in education. Yet instead of dialogue with society, the French authorities are resorting to mass arbitrary arrests, which only intensifies the radicalization of the protests,” the spokesman said.

The ministry also regretted that, while declaring a commitment to human rights, the French authorities direct substantial funds not to social spending and education but to the financing of dubious human-rights structures, openly radical formations and support for conflicts abroad.

“We note with regret that Western human-rights structures and politicians remain silent,” Varankov said. “We call on the French authorities to release immediately all minors detained during the protests, to conduct an impartial investigation into the excessive use of force, especially against teenagers, and to move to a civilized dialogue with students, their parents and trade unions in order to resolve problems in the education system.”

“The Republic of Belarus expresses solidarity with those who have suffered and hopes for a swift de-escalation of tension in France,” the spokesman said.