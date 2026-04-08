Belarus calls for the complete lifting of all illegal restrictions not only in individual regions and countries, but worldwide. Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov made this statement via video address at a conference in Geneva on humanitarian action, legal remedies, and accountability under unilateral sanctions, BELTA reports.

The minister noted that illegal sanctions are not an instrument of "high morality," as is commonly portrayed in official rhetoric. Behind the grandiose rhetoric about protecting values, human rights, and democracy lies a much more down-to-earth logic—the logic of force, profit, and economic calculation. Maxim Ryzhenkov emphasized that corrupt Western officials representing the interests of major oligarchs and transnational corporations are essentially using sanctions to eliminate strong competitors, ousting them from global markets and seeking to consolidate their dominance. Furthermore, sanctions pressure also aims to set back the development of undesirable states.

The minister also recalled the negative consequences of illegal sanctions on civilians in various regions of the world, particularly in areas affected by armed conflict and natural disasters. In the context of the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Iran, Belarus called not only for an immediate ceasefire but also for unimpeded access to humanitarian aid for all those in need, as well as the protection of humanitarian personnel.

Special emphasis was placed on the use of sectoral sanctions. Attempts to restrict access to global markets for major fertilizer suppliers, food and agricultural machinery manufacturers, medical equipment, and pharmaceuticals are driving up prices. The minister emphasized that in the longer term, this will lead to underproduction of food, which is already critically short in certain regions of the world, worsening hunger, and the risk of new epidemics.