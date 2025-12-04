Belarus calls on OSCE to restore full international communication

"New barriers are being erected on our borders, crossings are being closed, and new dividing lines are being artificially constructed. Enormous amounts of money are being spent on militarization. At the same time, Belarus is being accused of aggressive intentions, which we have never had and do not have. We see how the politicization of illegal migration and cross-border smuggling is being used to incite fear. At the same time, it is completely ignored that these problems are a direct consequence of crises, destroyed states, and erroneous foreign policy decisions. Belarus is not obligated, and will not, compensate for the consequences of others' mistakes. However, we always remain open to contacts at the appropriate level to jointly find solutions to existing problems. The crisis of the international security system cannot but affect the state of the OSCE. Our organization has ceased to be a forum for communication between those who disagree with each other. Instead of dialogue, we have become a political show where countries are divided into "right" and "wrong." But the OSCE was originally created not as a club of like-minded people, but as A mechanism for interaction between opponents. We are confident that without a return to this original logic, the OSCE has no future."