Belarus closely monitoring situation around Taiwan, Foreign Ministry says

Belarus is closely monitoring the situation around Taiwan and supports the Chinese authorities' efforts to achieve national reunification and protect sovereignty. This was stated by the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

Ruslan Varankov, Head of the Information and Digital Diplomacy Department and Press Secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry:

"We support all efforts by the Chinese government to achieve national reunification, protect sovereignty, and territorial integrity. No state has the right to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries or exert pressure, including through political, financial, military, or other assistance. Such actions lead to an escalation of tensions, destabilize the situation, and upset the balance in the Asia-Pacific region, which ultimately undermines the foundations of international security."