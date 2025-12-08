Belarus demonstrates high progress in achieving the SDGs

Belarus demonstrates high progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and ranks 32nd out of 167 countries. This was highlighted at a meeting on this issue in Minsk.

In 2025, Belstat conducted a comprehensive assessment of progress in sustainable development, based on data for the past 10 years. Belarus's key achievement in sustainable development is ensuring universal access to basic services: education, healthcare, quality housing, water supply, and access to public transportation.

Vladislav Tatarinovich, Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus and National Coordinator for the Achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals:

"By the end of the year, we plan to hold a meeting with all agencies and country teams working in this area and present our accomplishments, as well as demonstrate the effectiveness of our work. Using the example of the Republic of Belarus, drawing on our positive experience, and with such a high percentage of implementation and achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, we will formulate plans for the period up to 2030."