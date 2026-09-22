Belarus' Foreign Minister to Participate in UN General Assembly Session

Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov has traveled to New York to participate in events at the United Nations General Assembly.

His visit program includes addressing the UN General Assembly, launching the negotiation process for the draft Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century, and holding dozens of bilateral meetings as well as talks with UN leadership.

The Belarusian Foreign Minister will also participate in thematic events on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s high-level segment and give a full-format interview to a news agency.