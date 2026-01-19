Experts note that Belarus's invitation to the Peace Council once again makes it clear that Alexander Lukashenko is perceived as one of the most experienced leaders in the region, and the country's position is undoubtedly important. Moreover, it is highly likely that after Gaza and the Middle East, other global trouble spots will follow. The Council will work for world peace, as Belarus sees it.

Konstantin Pridybaylo, special correspondent for RT:

"It's certainly logical that Donald Trump invited Alexander Lukashenko to his Peace Council. However, I think this is most likely a pretext for the future. Right now, it sounds like this: Peace Council on Gaza. There will probably be a comma, and after that, Iran will likely appear soon. Perhaps another comma there—Venezuela, although he says there's no conflict there, and 99%—Ukraine. Resolving the Ukrainian issue, resolving the conflict in the center of Europe, without the word, opinion, and position of Belarus is impossible, and Donald Trump understands this perfectly well. Yes, he's more of a businessman than a politician, and that's precisely what's helping him achieve the goals he's set for himself. Yes, he's brazenly marching on Greenland. Yes, he kidnapped the president of a sovereign state. He sees this problem, and he's solving it. His actions will be judged later, perhaps even by the next generation."

Nikita Belenchenko, Director of the Center for International Studies at the Faculty of International Relations at Belarusian State University:

"The Peace Council's prospects will depend on its final mandate and its ability to move from rhetoric to tangible regulatory mechanisms. However, as stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, our principled position is that we are ready to participate, taking into account and hoping that the Council's activities will extend beyond the Gaza Strip. We advocate for this Council to expand its boundaries, scope, and authority. And we hope that this will be the beginning of work for the benefit of world peace, which is precisely what matters. Therefore, we see this proposal as a strategic opportunity to transform the Peace Council from a narrowly regional instrument into the core of a new, equitable global security architecture. It is precisely this architecture, based on multipolarity and the equality of states, that Belarus has consistently promoted and demonstrated for years."