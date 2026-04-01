Belarus' MFA Doesn't See any Concrete Steps Showing Lithuania's Readiness for Dialogue

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The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet seen any concrete steps that would indicate the Lithuanian side is ready for serious discussions. This was stated by Belarus MFA's Spokesperson Ruslan Varankou, commenting on new statements made in Vilnius regarding possible contacts with the Belarusian side, BelTA reports.

"We have read reports that the Lithuanian side has identified a candidate for possible interaction. However, as of today, we have no specific or official information about who will represent Vilnius, the powers this person holds, or the intended content of such a dialogue. Apparently, this decision is primarily aimed at a domestic audience—to demonstrate to the Lithuanian population that something is being done on the Belarusian side," Varankou said.