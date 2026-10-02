Belarus Ready to Participate in Infrastructure Projects in Afghanistan

Belarus has expressed its readiness to participate in major infrastructure projects in Afghanistan. This topic, among others, was discussed during a meeting between Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov and Afghanistan's Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nuriddin Azizi.

The officials noted the significant potential for expanding trade and economic cooperation.

"Nuriddin Azizi emphasized that high-quality Belarusian machinery—including trucks and agricultural equipment—is highly valued in Afghanistan," the Foreign Ministry noted. "The Belarusian side confirmed its readiness to support Afghanistan's socio-economic development, including through participation in major infrastructure projects, the strengthening of food security, and the development of the healthcare sector."

The parties outlined specific joint steps to advance cooperation, including holding business events in the coming months.

The ministerial meeting took place during the visit of an Afghan delegation to Minsk to participate in the "INNOPROM. Belarus" international industrial exhibition.