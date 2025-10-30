3.70 BYN
Belarus reminds Poland and Lithuania that border opening issue cannot be decided unilaterally
Poland announced that it is preparing to open two border crossings with Belarus in November. Polish government spokesman Adam Szlapka reported that an agreement had been reached to open the border crossings on the Polish-Belarusian border "around mid-November."
The Belarusian Foreign Ministry commented on the situation.
Ruslan Varankov, Head of the Information and Digital Diplomacy Department and Press Secretary of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs:
"It is not for the Prime Minister of Poland, much less Lithuania, to decide when the Bobrovniki and Kuznitsa border crossings will reopen. However, we acknowledge their statements and consider it necessary to clearly state our principled position. The border is a complex engineering, technical, and organizational system. Any changes to its operating mode require comprehensive bilateral preparation. In general, the reopening of border crossings cannot and will not be regulated by unilateral decisions. We will adhere to the same approach in our interactions with Lithuania, which yesterday imposed restrictions on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border. Citizens and businesses cannot become hostage to situations where decisions to close the border are made outside the legal framework and without prior notice."
The agency's press secretary emphasized that Belarus will agree to open its side of the border only when it is fully prepared in terms of infrastructure, personnel, and, most importantly, security.