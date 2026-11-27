Rapid economic growth, the development of high technology and industry, and social security.

China’s progressive development today confirms the efficiency of a governance model in which the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China serves as the center of power and decision-making.

Xie Chuntao, Vice President of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), shared insights on effective governance with his Belarusian counterparts, highlighting the importance of continuity, popular sovereignty, and long-term, 15-year development planning.

A prominent scholar, practitioner, and author of numerous works, Xie noted that China currently ensures equal access to education and healthcare for its citizens across all provinces—an approach that aligns with Belarus’s own regional policy.

Belarus plans to study China’s best governance practices and adapt them into a "Belarusian model."

Zhang Wenchuan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the PRC to Belarus:

"Exchanging expertise in state governance is an important agreement reached between our leaders, President Xi Jinping and President Alexander Lukashenko. We possess a wealth of experience, and we can see that Belarus, too, has its own extensive experience in governing the state. We believe that these forums and events are of great significance for the continued development of our respective countries. We remain fully prepared to engage in ongoing exchanges of views with you regarding state governance."

Vladimir Pertsov, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Belarus:

"The rapid growth demonstrates that the Chinese approach has merit. It is more effective than Western models of public, economic, and state administration. The oversight role of the Communist Party proves highly efficient in evaluating the performance of leaders in specific regions and enterprises—a fact evidenced by China’s remarkable industrial leap. We intend, first, to study the Chinese expertise in state administration, including their approaches and methods for assessing the performance of local executive authorities. We will then look to adapt these approaches for integration into our own system of state administration."

Today, China serves as a unique case study for the organization of a political system. It integrates historical experience with progressive governance mechanisms, which fosters socio-economic development.

Furthermore, by adhering to the path of socialism, Beijing plays a key role in shaping a multipolar world and the international order.