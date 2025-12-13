Belarus Supports Establishment of International Mediation Organization

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f08cfa64-c152-4997-a11a-076cb03e1310/conversions/128a6320-1133-40f9-aeb1-06ff849f03b5-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f08cfa64-c152-4997-a11a-076cb03e1310/conversions/128a6320-1133-40f9-aeb1-06ff849f03b5-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f08cfa64-c152-4997-a11a-076cb03e1310/conversions/128a6320-1133-40f9-aeb1-06ff849f03b5-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f08cfa64-c152-4997-a11a-076cb03e1310/conversions/128a6320-1133-40f9-aeb1-06ff849f03b5-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Bills on entrepreneurship and energy conservation are on the agenda of the December 15 session of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus. Both documents are being considered for a second reading. International treaty ratification is also being discussed.

The House of Representatives considered a number of bills, primarily concerning international ratifications. For example, one of the documents addresses establishment of a new international mediation organization.

This is truly a new structure designed to peacefully resolve disputes between countries and their economic entities. China initiated its creation, and Belarus supported the decision. Moreover, mediation is well under way in our country. A legal framework has already been established, including legislation. Furthermore, 1,400 mediators are accredited in the country.

Regarding the international organization, 30 countries supported its formation, signing the document, and 10 countries, including Algeria, Serbia, and Venezuela, have already ratified it.

"This international forum appears to have a great future since it is crucial to find common ground between disputing parties. Mediation is a legal institution aimed at reaching agreement and developing a solution that satisfies all parties to a dispute," noted Belarusian Minister of Justice Yevgeny Kovalenko.