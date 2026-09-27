Belarus Tells Assembly It Will Not ‘Go Down With the Ship’ of Western Hegemony

NEW YORK — The United Nations must remain the principal universal forum for addressing common challenges, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov told the general debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

Ryzhenkov recalled that Belarus is a founding member of the organization and stood at its origins in 1945. “That is why it is so painful for us to watch the organization weaken,” he said, according to BelTA. “We therefore criticize it constructively, wishing it recovery and a second wind. We are convinced that the UN must remain the main universal forum for resolving shared challenges.”

In these conditions, he said, Belarus is making its own contribution to the creation of a new world.

The first pillar, he argued, is food security. Belarus remains a reliable supplier of fertilizers and high-quality food — meat, dairy products and grain — to countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America, despite what he called logistical barriers, financial restrictions and a transport blockade imposed by the European Union.

The second is a peace role. Belarus, he said, has always been and remains a country of peace and has proven its ability to serve as a reliable negotiating venue. Minsk is ready to continue doing everything possible to achieve a swift peace in Ukraine. But any lasting peace there is impossible, he argued, without removing root causes ignored for years: plans to bring Ukraine into NATO contrary to security realities, and the failure to implement the Minsk agreements, which he described as the only legitimate path to peace.

Implementation of those accords, he said, was sabotaged in order to buy time and allow Ukraine to rearm — a point he said Western politicians themselves have acknowledged. “The endless pumping of weapons into Ukraine leads only to the destruction of Ukraine itself and its people. We call for the earliest possible start of real negotiations that will lead to a durable peace.”

The third priority is a Eurasian security architecture. Since 2023, Belarus has hosted an international conference in Minsk on the subject. Together with Russia, it is also promoting a Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century, an initiative aimed at a new architecture of equal and indivisible security across the continent from the Atlantic to the Pacific.

Ryzhenkov said Belarus remains open to cooperation with all interested countries and is leaving “an open window” for Western politicians genuinely ready for dialogue on equal terms. Unacceptable, he added, are pressure, diktat, ultimata and illegal sanctions.

Summing up, the minister said the unipolar world is sinking. Western elites accustomed to dominance are trying to keep it afloat and, in their futile efforts, are only sowing chaos. Belarus and the countries of the Global Majority, he concluded, do not intend to go down with the remnants of that ship.

“We are building a multipolar, just world of equal states in the interests of all peoples. We have no other path.”