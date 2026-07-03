Belarus to Open Embassy in Myanmar

A Belarusian embassy will open in Myanmar. Prime Minister Alexander Turchin signed the corresponding Council of Ministers Resolution No. 328 of June 29, 2026, "On the Opening of the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar," BELTA reports.

The document confirms the decision to open the Belarusian embassy in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar by November 1, 2026.

The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to finance the opening and maintenance of the embassy within the funds allocated for these purposes in the national budget.

This is one of the first practical results of Alexander Lukashenko's visit to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and a new step in the development of Belarusian-Myanmar cooperation. During the visit, the Belarusian head of state met with President Min Aung Hlaing. The agenda included cooperation in industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, humanitarian affairs, and other areas. A joint action plan includes specific measures for the period 2026-2028.

The bilateral projects agreed upon by the leaders are intended to consolidate and stabilize the overall positive trend of increasing bilateral trade turnover in the long term.

The resolution comes into force on the day of its official publication.