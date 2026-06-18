Belarus Welcomes UN General Assembly Resolution on Combating Glorification of Nazism

The Presidium of the Council of the Republic and the Council of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus issued the following statement in this regard: "We welcome the adoption of the annual UN General Assembly resolution 'Combating the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism, and other practices that contribute to fueling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance,' which our country has consistently co-authored. The decisions of the Nuremberg Tribunal have no statute of limitations and are not subject to review. We call on the international community to firmly suppress any manifestations of neo-Nazism and racism and to consolidate efforts in the fight against this evil for the sake of present and future generations."