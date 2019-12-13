Belarus-Azerbaijan: New vectors of interaction at level of parliaments of two countries

New vectors of interaction at the level of parliaments of the two countries: immediately after the Palace of Independence, the Azerbaijani delegation went to the Council of the Republic for talks. Sagiba Gafarova met with the chairman of the Upper Chamber Natalia Kochanova and the chairman of the House of Representatives Igor Sergeenko. First, the meeting was held in one-on-one format, then in an extended format. During the conversation, the parties noted that the task set by the presidents to reach the level of trade turnover of 1 billion dollars by 2030 - obliges first of all industrialists and agricultural producers.

Ziyad Samedzade, member of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, head of the working group on inter-parliamentary relations “Azerbaijan-Belarus”:

“We believe that we should very properly use the Belarusian experience of preserving industry objectively. We are glad that you have a very developed industry. We are glad that you solve the issues of economic security at the expense of internal resources. We are glad that you protect the domestic market. That is why you have quite a high surplus on some items. You have a very highly developed agricultural production.”