Belarus-EU: V. Makei holds phone conversation with J. Borrell

A phone conversation between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Vladimir Makei and Vice-President of the European Commission for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell took place today. Vladimir Makei informed him about the enhancement of the migration requirements in Belarus. He emphasized the serious efforts of our side to provide migrants with humanitarian aid.



Minsk confirmed Belarus' intention to seek joint solutions, including the early resolution of the migration crisis. He emphasized the principled position of the Belarusian side on the unacceptability of sanctions as a policy instrument against a sovereign and independent state and their negative consequences both for bilateral relations and for regional stability and security as a whole.



