Belarus and Africa strengthen mutually beneficial dialog - Foreign Minister discusses joint projects in Algeria

Belarus and Algeria confirm the closeness of their positions on most relevant issues, including the same views on the need for a fairer world order, inadmissibility of illegal pressure and interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states.

On April 15, the Belarusian Foreign Minister held talks with Chairman of the National People's Assembly of Algeria Brahim Boughali. A priority was given to promising cooperation projects, primarily in agro-industrial, food, machine-building and municipal sectors. The parties also discussed cooperation in science and technology, education and tourism.