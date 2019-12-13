PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Belarus and Jordan plan to cancel visas for holders of diplomatic passports

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has approved the draft intergovernmental agreement with Jordan on the abolition of visas for holders of diplomatic passports as a basis for negotiations. The corresponding decree № 210 was signed by the head of state on May 22, BelTA informs.

Alexander Lukashenko authorized the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to negotiate the draft agreement and to sign it if an agreement is reached within the approved draft.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All