Belarus and Iran preparing road map for development of economic and investment relations

A delegation of the Belarusian government is staying on an official visit in Tehran today. There are plans to set up working groups to manage the problematic issues and implement commercial projects. The key issue is the economy. In the current situation of sanctions and restrictions, it is important to increase the trade turnover. Our film crew is working in Tehran.



Our countries have always supported each other on the international scene. The United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, the SCO. We have always been for sovereignty, non-interference in domestic affairs and a multipolar world. At an official meeting with the First Vice-President, the Belarusian Prime Minister will say that the purpose of the visit is to reach an agreement on the draft road map for 2023-2026. Such a task was set by the presidents of the two countries at a meeting in Samarkand. The project is a road map for the development of trade, investment inflow and intensification of contacts at all levels.



Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus:



“The tone of our interaction is set by our leaders - the presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Belarus. Their regular meetings and iron will give the necessary impetus to the constructive dialogue at all levels. It is very gratifying to note that Belarusian-Iranian relations have been flourishing this year without exaggeration. As you know very well, even in the most difficult times we have never interrupted active political, humanitarian, and economic dialogue. But right now it is very important to cope with the challenges that the collective West imposes on us.”



The fact that Iran has its own way is proven by 40 years of life under sanctions, which includes the oil embargo and disconnection from the SWIFT payment system. But the economy has adapted. We have established import substitution and found new markets. These problems are now solved by Belarus as well.



Sergei Aleinik, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:



“Much attention was paid to the topic of transport and transit. As you know, the north-south corridor is already actively used. And this year we managed to more than triple the volume of rail transit traffic through Iran along the north-south corridor. Specific agreements have been reached to expand this interaction, which will open broader prospects for the export of Belarusian products in the non-CIS markets.”



Following the talks, the First Vice President of Iran said that now it is important to promote the economic contacts. To this end, we need to meet more often, so we are actively working to open a direct flight.



Mohammad Mokhber, First Vice-President of Iran:



“There are certain goods that are produced in Belarus, and we really need these goods. We have something to offer you. There is a need to adopt a mechanism for cooperation in this area. And we have instructed the ministers to finalize our road map. And I think it will happen soon.”



Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus:



“I'm sure that with the joint efforts of all countries that do not accept economic dictatorship, do not accept the illegitimate pressure of sanctions restrictions, we will be able to come out of this situation stronger, with a stronger economy, with our own goods.”



