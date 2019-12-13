Belarus and Kazakhstan sign number of bilateral documents

The trade and economic relations are the basis of bilateral cooperation between Belarus and Kazakhstan. This was stated today by Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko at a meeting with his counterpartAskar Mamin.Our governmental delegation is now on a working visit to Kazakhstan. We pay special attention to increasing the level of production localization. An industrial park is being created on the basis of the assembly shop of MTZ tractors in Kazakhstan, where cabins, glass and plastic for agricultural machinery will be produced and staff will be trained for working at this site. The center will be the core of the development of further contracts, says the head of the Belarusian government.