Belarus and China sign agreements and contracts worth $3.5 billion
The results of the talks between the leaders of Belarus and China in Beijing are considered by the government and expert circles. The world's attention was riveted to them during the week.
First of all, the President received a warm welcome at the highest level. All meetings in the capital of China were marked by an atmosphere of friendship and special respect. Alexander Lukashenko and Xi Jinping, contrary to all protocol frameworks, communicated much more than planned. However, Minsk and Beijing are strengthening their partnership in all areas and filling the new level of Belarusian-Chinese relations with content. Overall, Belarus and China signed almost four dozen agreements and contracts. The cumulative economic effect is estimated at USD 3.5 billion. The parties confirmed that a new era of partnership between Minsk and Beijing is beginning. As for the governments, they start a lot of work to implement in practice all the agreements.
In Beijing, our President met with representatives of major business corporations. They talked about investments, cooperation, creation of large enterprises in Belarus, including in the Great Stone. There is great interest in cooperation and development of joint projects from the Chinese side. The head of state gave instructions to follow up on the agreements. The contacts of representatives of ministries and agencies will be intensified in the near future. China's President Xi Jinping has sent clear signals and instructions on complete interaction with Belarus. Expansion of contacts with China is a priority for Belarus in its foreign policy. The talks also touched on the international situation. There are no disagreements between the two countries: both Minsk and Beijing stand for peace and stabilization of the situation in Ukraine.
