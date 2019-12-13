Belarus and Lithuania want to live in good neighborhood

Belarus and Lithuania live in good neighborhood, although there are some political differences. Today the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Belarus and Lithuania Vladimir Makei and Linas Linkevičius held a meeting in the agricultural town of Rymdyuny (Ostrovets District). The place wasn't chosen by chance. There are about a thousand ethnic Lithuanians living here and in the neighboring Gervyaty. Vladimir Makei, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus: "A visit begins with a positive exchange of views, with the understanding that even if there are some problems, not even problems, but problematic moments in our relationship, we should sit down at the negotiating table and discuss them". On February 4, there will be ministerial talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus.