Belarus and Nicaragua mutually cancel visa requirements
Belarus and Nicaragua have mutually canceled visa requirements. Such information is posted on the National Legal Portal, BelTA reports.
It is specified that the corresponding agreement was signed between the Government of the Republic of Belarus and the Government of the Republic of Nicaragua. It is also noted that the introduction of visa-free travel between the countries will allow to develop and deepen relations of friendship and cooperation between the states, will stimulate further development of bilateral relations in all spheres.
The rules provide for staying both in Nicaragua and Belarus for up to 90 days during the year without a visa. If the plan is to stay in the countries for more than three months, it is necessary to obtain a visa at a diplomatic mission or consulate before entering.
The agreement is concluded for an indefinite period of time and enters into force 30 days after the date of receipt through diplomatic channels of the last written notification on the fulfillment by the parties of domestic procedures necessary for its entry into force.
