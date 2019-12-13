3.42 RUB
Belarus and Pakistan celebrate 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations
The economies of Belarus and Pakistan continue to complement each other.
Today Minsk and Islamabad celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. On this occasion, the Foreign Ministers of the two countries exchanged congratulatory messages.
A festive ticker in Belarusian and English was also launched on the building of the National Library in Minsk to mark the anniversary of diplomatic relations.
The Belarusian Foreign Ministry emphasized that over the past period the parties had created all conditions for the development of full-scale cooperation in all areas.
