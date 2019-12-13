Belarus and Russia ready to harmonize their positions

The issues of bilateral agenda were discussed today first at the Palace of Independence and then in the government. A high-profile Russian delegation led by the Prime Minister of Russia visited the Belarusian capital today. Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting with Mikhail Mishustin. The countries maintain active contacts in industry and energy, transport and construction. They are working hard on integration packages.



The fact that a Russian governmental delegation will arrive in Minsk became known yesterday after Putin and Lukashenko had a telephone conversation.

The mission to Minsk was an order from the Russian leader. It was agreed back in February. One of the most important problems is the tax system. The parties have long been discussing possible common approaches. Today, Belarus has a higher profit tax than its neighbours, with a greater burden on business. And in Russia, VAT is higher. The main condition is that the mechanism should be transparent both for Belarus and Russia.

