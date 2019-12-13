3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
Belarus and Russia ready to harmonize their positions
The issues of bilateral agenda were discussed today first at the Palace of Independence and then in the government. A high-profile Russian delegation led by the Prime Minister of Russia visited the Belarusian capital today. Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting with Mikhail Mishustin. The countries maintain active contacts in industry and energy, transport and construction. They are working hard on integration packages.
The fact that a Russian governmental delegation will arrive in Minsk became known yesterday after Putin and Lukashenko had a telephone conversation.
The mission to Minsk was an order from the Russian leader. It was agreed back in February. One of the most important problems is the tax system. The parties have long been discussing possible common approaches. Today, Belarus has a higher profit tax than its neighbours, with a greater burden on business. And in Russia, VAT is higher. The main condition is that the mechanism should be transparent both for Belarus and Russia.
The parties are ready to work to bring our positions closer and resolve the pending issues. During the enlarged negotiations the prime ministers stated that a package of proposals for deeper integration is in a high degree of readiness.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All