3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
Belarus and Russia ready to develop cooperation in all key areas
Belarus and Russia are ready to develop cooperation in all key areas. This was discussed today at the Government House at the meeting of the Belarusian Prime Minister with the Russian Ambassador. Roman Golovchenko stressed that Yevgeny Lukyanuk came to our country, when Russia and Belarus are actively cooperating in various projects. And the former diplomatic and statesman's experience of the head of the Russian embassy will benefit cooperation in all areas. A rich agenda of contacts from the highest to the regional levels is planned for this year.
This year, important bilateral events are coming: a meeting of the Supreme State Council, a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State and business negotiations at the Forum of Regions.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Patriarch Kirill on his birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Olympic champion Antonina Koshel on her anniversary
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All