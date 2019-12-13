Belarus and Russia ready to develop cooperation in all key areas

Belarus and Russia are ready to develop cooperation in all key areas. This was discussed today at the Government House at the meeting of the Belarusian Prime Minister with the Russian Ambassador. Roman Golovchenko stressed that Yevgeny Lukyanuk came to our country, when Russia and Belarus are actively cooperating in various projects. And the former diplomatic and statesman's experience of the head of the Russian embassy will benefit cooperation in all areas. A rich agenda of contacts from the highest to the regional levels is planned for this year.