Belarus and Russia reaffirm their commitment to Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons

Belarus and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. This is declared in a statement of foreign ministers of Belarus and Russia on the common foreign policy priorities of Russia and Belarus, signed by Sergei Aleinik and Sergey Lavrov after their talks in Moscow today, BelTA informs.

We reaffirm our commitment to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, we contribute to its strengthening and we oppose any attempts to politicize it," the document reads. - Our countries support the prevention of the arms race in outer space, they achieve the launch of negotiations on the development of an international instrument, they contribute to globalizing the initiative of no-first-use of weapons in space. Belarus and Russia cooperate in the field of biological security and counteract military and biological activities of third countries near our borders. We coordinate actions in the field of chemical disarmament and non-proliferation and we stand for depoliticization and restoration of the authority of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.