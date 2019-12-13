Rude behavior of Western colleagues at OSCE and twisting rules of vote.... Belarus and Russia leave Parliamentary Assembly session

All the principles of "western democracy" were exposed at the 29th session at the OSCE. The Parliamentary Assembly was held at high tones with a high degree of confrontation and a complete violation of the regulations.



The adoption of resolutions at the session requires 2/3 of the votes of all members of the assembly (not just the parliamentarians present in the hall). However, when it comes to documents directed against Belarus and Russia - there are "exceptions" from the rules.



Today, we are faced with an unprecedented situation. Voting on controversial, confrontational resolutions is going on, and it is absolutely unclear how many people have to vote. Each time a different number of people take part in the voting.



There is practically no way to recognize the results of the vote. We consider it a violation of democratic procedures. We have not received any intelligible answer from either the Bureau or the President of the Parliamentary Assembly, and therefore we decided to stop participating in this session.



The opinion of the Belarusian delegation on the resolution, which was supposedly aimed at "developing a common approach to dissent in Belarus," was not even listened to by our Western colleagues.



Russia immediately and categorically opposed the "anti-Belarusian" resolution of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. Vice-Speaker of the State Duma Petr Tolstoy stated literally the following: "We categorically object to the labels, which are put on both Belarus and Russia by people in Western Europe who have completely lost their common sense."



By the way, the Netherlands put forward a draft document. It is painfully known for its democratic methods of dispersing public assemblies.



