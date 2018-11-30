PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Belarus and Russia resolve all issues in preparation of agreement on mutual recognition of visas

This was announced today in Belovezhskaya Pushcha at a meeting of a special working group of representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the two countries. The recognition of visas will contribute to the growth of tourist and economic attractiveness of both Belarus and Russia. The parties agreed on electronic information interaction between the law enforcement structures of our states in order to fulfill their responsibilities to ensure the internal security of a particular state.

The parties discussed cooperation between the competent authorities in the entry and exit of participants and foreign tourists during the II European Games.

