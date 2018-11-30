3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
Belarus and Russia resolve all issues in preparation of agreement on mutual recognition of visas
This was announced today in Belovezhskaya Pushcha at a meeting of a special working group of representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the two countries. The recognition of visas will contribute to the growth of tourist and economic attractiveness of both Belarus and Russia. The parties agreed on electronic information interaction between the law enforcement structures of our states in order to fulfill their responsibilities to ensure the internal security of a particular state.
The parties discussed cooperation between the competent authorities in the entry and exit of participants and foreign tourists during the II European Games.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All