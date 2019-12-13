3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Belarus and Russia entera qualitatively new stage of union integration
The integration programs, which Belarus and Russia have agreed on, relate to all major spheres of economic life. After signing by the Presidents, the roadmap of 28 programs was approved by the Council of Ministers of the Union State. The document will set the tone for the development of cooperation in such areas as taxes, transport, trade, labeling of goods, agricultural policy and a number of other sectors. In conditions when the world economy is declining, integration associations can reduce the economic risks. Belarus and Russia also agreed by the beginning of December 2023 to determine the basic principles of functioning of the unified gas market of the two countries.
