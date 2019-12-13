Belarus and Russia advocate Ukraine's return to neutral status

Belarus and Russia condemned the West's fomenting of the Ukrainian crisis and advocated Ukraine's return to neutral status. This is stated in a joint statement of foreign ministers of Belarus and Russia on the common foreign policy priorities of Russia and Belarus, which was signed by Sergei Aleinik and Sergey Lavrov after the talks in Moscow today, BelTA informs.



"We condemn the actions of Western states aimed at fomenting and prolonging the Ukrainian crisis. We believe that it can be resolved by political and diplomatic methods and support Ukraine's return to a neutral non-aligned status and its rejection of Nazi and militaristic state policies," the document reads.



