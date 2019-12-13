PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Belarus and Russia looking forward to productive cooperation in outer space

Belarus and Russia are looking forward to productive cooperation even in the outer space. In the near future they plan to produce a Russian-Belarusian high-definition spacecraft and a space system on its basis. The issue of further cooperation in the field of remote sensing and joint actions to promote the project of the Belarusian citizen's flight into space is also relevant.

