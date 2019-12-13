3.42 RUB
Belarus and Saudi Arabia sign roadmap for cooperation in legal sphere for 2024-2025
Belarus and Saudi Arabia are strengthening cooperation in different areas. Today, the Ministers of Justice of the two countries discussed the main directions of development of legal systems. The participants of the meeting noted the tendency to expand relations. In confirmation of this, the parties signed a roadmap for cooperation in the legal sphere for this and future years.
Sergei Khomenko, Minister of Justice of Belarus:
Cooperation should be based on the legal framework. One of the reasons for their visit is the signing of the roadmap. The meaning of its signing is harmonization on the issues of economy, agriculture, development of international relations.
According to the Ministry of Justice, the strategic direction of the development of relations in our country is friendship with all states. This example shows that we have reliable friends who are ready to cooperate in any spheres.
