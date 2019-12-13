Alexander Lukashenko and Emomali Rakhmon sign several documents, including road map of bilateral cooperation for 2022-2026

Belarus and Tajikistan can increase their trade by entering the markets of the third countries. This was stated by Alexander Lukashenko in Dushanbe during the talks with his colleague Emomali Rahmon.



The Belarusian leader noted that with a good dynamics of relations we have a lot of room for further growth, especially since the Belarusians in Tajikistan are always welcomed with open arms. And the potential of the economies of the two countries is much higher than the actual turnover.



According to Lukashenko, it is necessary to enter other markets with jointly manufactured products. "The neighboring countries are in great need. I think our meeting today, the large scale of our delegation, which came to the exhibition, which we organized, the forum, will contribute to the growth not only of bilateral trade turnover, but also of trade turnover through Tajikistan to Afghanistan and other countries. Afghanistan needs our products very much, and they are interested in the development of our joint ties," said the President.



After the negotiations in the narrow format, the presidents were joined by ministers and officials for the meeting in the extended format. During the meeting, Alexander Lukashenko said that they had been able to give the cooperation a special, strategic status of interaction. Both Minsk and Dushanbe are ready to consolidate and develop a trusting approach to business.



According to the President, the level of Belarusian-Tajik contacts allows the countries to discuss any, even the most complicated issues of the bilateral agenda, as well as the interaction in international and integration organizations, in a reliable format.



"It is the readiness of both sides to strengthen partnership and allied relations, to deepen and develop contacts that has enabled Belarus and Tajikistan to give the cooperation a special status of strategic interaction," said Alexander Lukashenko. - "In general, we have no closed topics. There are no secret issues from each other. We discuss any issues in a friendly, fraternal way and, I think, we will find a solution to all problems.



Following the talks, Alexander Lukashenko and Emomali Rakhmon signed a number of documents, including a road map for bilateral cooperation in 2022-2026. And even in such a formal part of the event, it was clear how well the leaders understand each other. As Alexander Lukashenko clearly noted, "Belarus is always ready to help Tajikistan.



Business forum of Belarus and Tajikistan in Dushanbe



The words of the leaders are supported by figures: during the joint business forum in Dushanbe, the parties signed contracts worth nearly $50 million. Joint production of carpets and dairy products will open. Alexander Lukashenko's official visit will last for two days, and tomorrow, on 12 October, the President will hold a number of meetings in the capital of Tajikistan.



