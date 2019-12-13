Belarus and Uzbekistan ready to support Afghanistan with medicines and food, Lukashenko said

Belarus and Uzbekistan are ready to support Afghanistan with medicines and food. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to journalists after talks with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, BelTA informs.

According to the head of state, during the talks they discussed cooperation with third countries, in particular, with Afghanistan. The presidents paid a lot of attention to this topic.

"Neighboring countries, especially long-suffering Afghanistan need our help and support. And this is first of all medicines, food and clothes - what a person needs. The two of us can do a lot in this direction and work with Afghanistan. All conditions for this have been created in Uzbekistan. This is a very interesting topic for us," said Alexander Lukashenko.