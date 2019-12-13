3.42 RUB
Belarus and Uzbekistan ready to support Afghanistan with medicines and food, Lukashenko said
Belarus and Uzbekistan are ready to support Afghanistan with medicines and food. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to journalists after talks with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, BelTA informs.
According to the head of state, during the talks they discussed cooperation with third countries, in particular, with Afghanistan. The presidents paid a lot of attention to this topic.
"Neighboring countries, especially long-suffering Afghanistan need our help and support. And this is first of all medicines, food and clothes - what a person needs. The two of us can do a lot in this direction and work with Afghanistan. All conditions for this have been created in Uzbekistan. This is a very interesting topic for us," said Alexander Lukashenko.
"Here we have agreed to build factories to produce chicken meat, eggs. And not because Uzbekistan lacks something, but because we can sell it to our neighbors, first of all, to the Afghans. If we want Afghanistan not to create problems for Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and others, we should go to them with kindness. We need to help them feed their own people so that they could have more or less peace. This is an ordinary earthly approach, and we adhere to it. And we are ready to work together," emphasized the Belarusian leader.
