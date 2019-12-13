The tribune of revelations, unconcealed ambitions and even the cry of the soul. The 78th session of the UN General Assembly opened in New York. Among the first to speak was the representative of the Global South. The President of Brazil recalled that millions of people are still condemned to hunger and suffering, and injustice has become commonplace. Rich countries continue to profit from the poor.

“Belarus welcomed the launch of the Global Development Initiative in 2021 and seeks to take advantage of the benefits offered under the initiative. We immediately joined the Group of Friends of the Initiative and are closely following its development. Earlier this year, we joined the Global Development Assistance Center Network, a critical component of the Initiative, which serves as a platform for its implementation. Following the Friends of the Initiative ministerial meeting in New York in September 2022, we have begun working with our Chinese partners on specific thematic projects that will undoubtedly help advance our national efforts to achieve the SDGs. We are confident that the Global Development Initiative will contribute to the further achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, the establishment of a multipolar world, and help eliminate the use of unauthorized access to the SDGs.”