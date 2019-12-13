3.42 RUB
Belarus to offer its version of Eurasian integration strategy ending 2025
Initiatives of Minsk in the year of its presidency in the Eurasian Economic Union, removal of barriers to integration, real economic integration and Belarusian-Russian relations were discussed today at a meeting between the President and the Head of the Eurasian Economic Commission. Mikhail Myasnikovich took over this post on February 1. This appointment coincided with the year of presidency of Belarus in the Eurasian Economic Union. Acceleration of creation of unified markets, common policy in the spheres of industry, agriculture, energy and transport, strengthening the supranational competence of the Eurasian Economic Commission are only part of the initiatives that Belarus will persistently promote in the year of its presidency.
On May 19, Minsk will host a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council with the participation of the EEU heads of state. The first Eurasian Economic Forum will also take place. They plan to sign an economic integration strategy until 2025.
There is still a lot of disagreement within the Union, with 66 obstacles: exceptions, limitations and barriers. Our President sees the main reason why it has been impossible to agree on many issues with EAEC member states so far. The so-called basic freedoms in the union, which is the barrier-free movement of goods, services, labor and capital, still do not exist. There are no equal conditions for companies, enterprises and people.
