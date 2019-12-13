Belarus suspends CFE Treaty

The law on suspension of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe by Belarus has come into force. The law was signed by the President on May 24.

For more than 30 years, our country has faithfully and fully fulfilled its obligations under the treaty. It has made great efforts to improve and preserve the CFE Treaty. However, the decision of NATO countries to retreat from adherence to this treaty forced the Belarusian side to take retaliatory measures. Nevertheless, this does not cancel the observance of national levels with regard to personnel and conventional armaments and equipment limited by the treaty, subject to adequate restraint on the part of the neighboring states, primarily NATO member countries.