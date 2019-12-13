3.42 RUB
Belarus urges Ukraine to strongly and courageously demand that the U.S. withdrew its nuclear weapons from Europe
Belarus urged Ukraine to strongly and courageously demand that the U.S. withdrew its nuclear weapons from Europe. This was stated by Permanent Representative of Belarus to the United Nations Valentin Rybakov at the meeting of the UN Security Council on the theme "Threats to international peace and security," BelTA informs.
One of the topics of the meeting was the planned deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.
"We are grateful to Ukraine for bringing up this issue at today's meeting of the Security Council. We believe that both the Security Council and the entire international community must finally pay the closest attention to the real danger posed by NATO's joint nuclear missions and the long-term deployment of nuclear weapons by the United States outside its national jurisdiction. We urge Ukraine not to stop and strongly, courageously demand that NATO stop the practice of joint nuclear missions and the United States to withdraw its nuclear weapons from Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy and Turkey, which, in the terminology of Ukraine and some countries present here, should be considered occupied states, or hostage states," Valentin Rybakov said.
