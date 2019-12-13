Belarus will continue promoting foreign policy initiatives, which have long been widely known in the UN

Such independence of the official Minsk in deciding with whom to build bridges and relations with is like a bone in the throat for the collective West.

Voting at the elections of a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the next two years took place in New York. Belarus has been the only candidate from the Eastern European regional group for 15 years. However, in violation of all the agreements and principles of diplomacy, Slovenia was nominated for the same term, although it had previously filed an application for 2042-2043. As it had been planned by western spin doctors, our place in the Council was given to Ljubljana. Permanent Representative of Belarus to the UN Valentin Rybakov is sure that this is an attempt to punish Minsk for its independent foreign policy. And the techniques used by the organizers of this scam eloquently prove the criminal duplicity of the opponents.

Valentin Rybakov, Belarus permanent representative to the UN:

“Our entire election campaign took place in extremely difficult conditions, under unprecedented pressure from the collective West, which was felt by us and those states that voted today. We absolutely know the facts of coercion of voting for Slovenia, because the country was simply said, if you vote for Belarus, we will cut off your financing completely. Funding for development projects, technical assistance funding and so on. We were actively dissuaded from withdrawing our candidacy for assistance to Slovenia. I believe that the way we went through was very useful because it was one of those rare cases when the process is as important as the result. We had a lot of meetings, where we managed to convey truthful information about the situation in Belarus, about our attitude to regional problems and global issues.”

Belarus' candidacy to the Security Council had no alternative support from Asia, Africa and Latin America. The main thing is that the position of Belarus in the international arena, confident in its rightness and committed to the UN statutory principles, remains unshakable and respected.

Anatoly Glaz, Head of the Department of Information and Digital Diplomacy - spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry:

“We are grateful to all the states that supported us by not giving in to attempts to manipulate the election procedure. This non-election will not diminish the momentum of our activity in the organization. We will continue to work to prepare for our participation in the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, which will open in September this year, and in all related high-level events. We will also continue promoting our foreign policy initiatives that have long been widely known at the UN.”