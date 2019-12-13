Belarus ratifies agreement with Russia in military-technical sphere

The law on the ratification of the intergovernmental agreement between Belarus and Russia on implementation of the program of military-technical cooperation until 2025 was published today on the National Legal Internet Portal, BelTA informs.

The agreement between the government of the Republic of Belarus and the government of the Russian Federation on implementation of the program of military-technical cooperation between the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation until 2025 was signed in Minsk on September 23, 2022.

The program envisages the mutual supply of military products to the security agencies of Belarus and Russia, carrying out research and development work to create new and upgrade existing weapons, activities of a common policy in the field of technical standardization, standardization and cataloging of defense products, joint implementation of projects in favor of third countries, participation in military and technical cooperation activities in Belarus