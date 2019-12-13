3.42 RUB
Belarus strongly condemn assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico
Belarus has strongly condemned the assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, BELTA writes with reference to the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.
"We strongly condemn the attempt on the life of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. Acts of attack and violence against politicians and officials, whatever their goals, shall have no place in the XXI century," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.
The Foreign Ministry also wished the Slovak Prime Minister a speedy recovery
