Belarus - Russia: Regional Partnership

It is also important for Belarus to continue its close partnership with Russian regions. This was stated by the Belarusian Prime Minister at the meeting with the Governor of Primorye District. A delegation from Primorye headed by Oleg Kozhemyako arrived in our country the day before. Primorye is a reliable importer of Belarusian equipment in almost all market segments. Our food line is well known there. We expect that these ties will be strengthened by new projects. As the Belarusian Prime Minister noted, the country regards this visit as friendly and very important and is ready to promptly consider any proposals for cooperation from the Russian side.