Belarus strengthens role of Security Council in protection of sovereignty, relevant document signed by Alexander Lukashenko

The issues of territorial integrity and constitutional order, maintaining civil peace and accord in the country, countering extremism and combating terrorism were discussed at a meeting of the Security Council on May 18. The government was instructed to prepare a draft law to amend the laws of Belarus "On emergency" and "Martial Law" to create additional conditions to prevent and neutralize risks, challenges and threats to national security.



The meeting also approved a new draft regulation on the Security Council. Once approved by a decree of the head of state, the document will come into force and will be published.

